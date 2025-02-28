Menu Content

Rival Camps React to Thursday’s Constitutional Court Rulings

Written: 2025-02-28 15:37:03Updated: 2025-02-28 16:55:37

Rival Camps React to Thursday’s Constitutional Court Rulings

Photo : KBS News

The ruling People Power Party on Friday protested the recent Constitutional Court ruling that the state auditor’s inspection into hiring practices at the National Election Commission(NEC) was unconstitutional and infringed on the election watchdog’s independence. 

The court issued the ruling Thursday, settling a competence dispute brought by the NEC against the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI).

The ruling camp stressed the need for a mechanism to monitor the NEC, which party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong described as the most corrupt organization in the nation. 

The party also called for a parliamentary inspection of the election body and the introduction of confirmation hearings to determine who serves as NEC secretary-general. 

The main opposition Democratic Party, meanwhile, urged acting President Choi Sang-mok to appoint Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk, citing the Constitutional Court’s ruling the previous day that Choi infringed on the National Assembly’s rights in choosing to delay Ma’s appointment.

The party said if Choi fails to appoint Ma by Friday, it will not recognize him as the acting president.

The Democratic Party also called for the immediate promulgation of a bill passed Thursday authorizing the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate election interference and influence-peddling allegations against power broker Myung Tae-kyun.
