The South Korean won zoomed past the one-thousand-460 mark against the U.S. dollar on Friday after risk aversion prevailed in the foreign exchange market, with U.S. President Donald Trump continually announcing plans to impose tariffs.The local currency buckled 20-point-four won against the greenback, with Friday’s Seoul closing spot rate at 3:30 p.m. standing at one-thousand-463-point-four won.The won-dollar rate opened at one-thousand-451 won per dollar, or eight won stronger than the previous session, but continued to crumble throughout the day.