Political Impasse Thwarts Bipartisan Consultative Body’s Second Meeting

A consultative body that the government and rival political camps formed to discuss the economy and related issues will not be convening its second meeting as scheduled Friday, after the main opposition Democratic Party refused to attend.Initially, acting President Choi Sang-mok, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, ruling People Power Party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong and main opposition Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae were set to discuss pension reform, a supplementary budget, and a bill that would exempt semiconductor companies from the 52-hour weekly limit on work hours.But some 20 minutes before the meeting was set to begin, Park said the Democratic Party would not take part since the acting president was not living up to his constitutional obligations.Several hours earlier, the floor leader warned that the Democratic Party would no longer recognize Choi as the acting president unless he appointed Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk on Friday morning.Kweon expressed deep regret over Park’s statement, accusing the Democratic Party of focusing on political wrangling rather than the good of the people.