Anti-Corruption Body Raided on Allegations of Lying about Warrant Requests for Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors conducted a raid Friday on allegations that the nation’s anti-corruption agency gave false testimony to the National Assembly regarding its warrant requests for President Yoon Suk Yeol.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office sent investigators to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, to secure materials from the office of its chief, Oh Dong-woon.Yoon’s defense team filed a complaint against Oh and other CIO officials upon learning that on December 6, the Seoul Central District Court had dismissed the CIO’s requests for search warrant and a communications data warrant for Yoon, and that it again refused to issue a search warrant two days later.Yoon’s lawyers said the anti-corruption agency lied when it informed ruling People Power Party Rep. Joo Jin-woo in a written message that it never requested warrants for Yoon from the Seoul Central District Court.