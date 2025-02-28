Menu Content

Seoul City, Police Prepare for Crowds Downtown ahead of Saturday’s Rallies

Written: 2025-02-28 18:02:43Updated: 2025-02-28 19:09:21

The Seoul Metropolitan Government and the capital’s police force will pay extra attention to public safety and managing traffic congestion on Saturday as supporters and opponents of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment prepare to hold large rallies in the city’s downtown areas.
 
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Friday that major traffic congestion is expected on Sejong-daero, Yeoui-daero and Jongno, where crowds could number in the tens of thousands.

Police plan to deploy riot officers at rally sites to prepare for possible clashes, as well as 270 traffic officers to handle congestion.

To manage safety, Seoul Metro plans to dispatch 127 personnel at eight subway stations expected to see a surge in passenger numbers on Saturday, including Anguk and Gyeongbokgung stations on Line 3 and Gwanghwamun Station on Line 5. 

This is 99 more people than usual.

A Seoul police official urged the public to use public transportation and advised drivers to check traffic updates in advance.
