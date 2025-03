Photo : YONHAP News

North Jeolla Province was elected as South Korea’s candidate venue for its bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympic Games.The province in the country’s southwest won 49 out of 61 votes at a general meeting of Korean Sport and Olympic Committee(KSOC) delegates on Friday, defeating Seoul, which garnered eleven votes.One vote was deemed invalid.The provincial government has promoted itself as part of a balanced national development strategy, while the capital, Seoul, which hosted the 1988 Summer Olympics, has campaigned on the legacy of the 1988 Games.North Jeolla Province is expected to submit its 2036 bid to the International Olympic Committee(IOC), along with the KSOC, after a government review.The province is expected to compete against cities in Indonesia, Türkiye, Indonesia and Chile, to be selected as the IOC’s preferred candidate before its final decision.