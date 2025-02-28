Opposition Lawmaker Yang Moon-seok Convicted of Fraud, Making False Claims, Underreporting Assets

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party Rep. Yang Moon-seok has been convicted of taking out a fraudulent loan, posting false claims on social media about how the loan was taken out, and underreporting assets.The Ansan branch of the Suwon District Court on Friday handed Yang a fine of one-point-five million won, or around one-thousand U.S. dollars, for underreporting the value of an apartment in Seoul’s Seocho District and posting false claims ahead of last year’s general elections.The court sentenced Yang to one year and six months, suspended for three years, for fraud in violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes regarding one-point-one billion won in loans taken out in his daughter’s name under false pretenses.While the first-term lawmaker was acquitted of falsifying a private document, his wife, who was also indicted on the same charge, was convicted and sentenced to two years, suspended for three years.Under the Public Official Election Act, an elected official automatically loses their parliamentary seat if they receive a prison sentence or a fine of at least one million won after all court appeals are exhausted.In response to Friday’s ruling, Yang said he intended to appeal.