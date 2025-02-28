Acting Pres. Choi Calls for National Unity Marking March 1 Independence Movement

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok said the spirit of unity in which the Korean people came together for the greater cause was an important teaching of the March First Independence Movement.At a state ceremony marking the 106th anniversary of the March First Independence Movement Day Saturday, Choi said unless the nation overcomes the aggravating social discord and division, the miracles of democratization and industrialization would merely become "house of cards."The acting president reiterated the need for national unity in order to overcome the current crisis and create a country that the future generation would be proud of.Choi called to establish a culture of tolerance and cooperation with the law and principle set right, for the nation to realize a fair society in which everyone respects one another.The acting president also called for a strong economy to serve as the basis for unity, while pledging to accelerate recovery efforts by vitalizing public livelihoods and creating more jobs.