Trump-Zelenskyy Summit Abruptly Ends following Public Blowup

Photo : YONHAP News

Talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington abruptly ended following a public blowup.In a statement on social media on Friday, Trump said he has determined that Zelenskyy is not ready for peace, that he disrespected the U.S. in its cherished Oval Office, and that he can come back when he is ready for peace.Sparks flew when U.S. Vice President JD Vance called for diplomacy to resolve the war in Ukraine, to which Zelenskyy pointed out that Vance had never visited his country.Zelenskyy also accused Trump of taking a softer stance toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to "make no compromises with a killer."Trump, for his part, threatened to withdraw U.S. support from Ukraine, saying Zelenskyy was either going to make a deal, or Washington would be out, and that Putin was willing to make a deal.Citing a White House official, Reuters reported that Trump directed two top aides to tell the Ukrainian leader it was time for him to leave, despite the Ukrainian side's desire to continue the talks.The collapse of the talks led to the cancellation of the planned joint press conference of the two leaders, as well as the signing of a minerals agreement that would have involved the U.S. in Ukraine's rare earth development.After the meeting, Zelenskyy on social media thanked the U.S. for its support, adding that Ukraine needs just and lasting peace.