Exports Rise 1% in Feb., Posting Trade Surplus of US$4.3 Bln

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports in February slightly rose compared to a year ago, marking a turnaround from an on-year decline the previous month that had ended a 15-month consecutive growth.According to the trade ministry on Saturday, outbound shipments totaled 52-point-six billion U.S. dollars in February, up one percent from a year ago.Auto exports jumped 17-point-eight percent on-year to six-point-one billion dollars, rebounding after four months of decline.Imports also increased zero-point-two percent in February, reaching 48-point-three billion dollars.The nation posted a trade surplus of four-point-three billion dollars, expanding by 450 million dollars from a year earlier.The monthly trade balance has been in surplus for 19 consecutive months since June 2023. After slipping back into deficit in January, it returned to surplus in a month.Trade minister Ahn Duk-geun noted that the competitiveness of the Korean industry's exports has been maintained despite the rising external uncertainties following the U.S. administration's recent announcements of its new trade measures.