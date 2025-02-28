Menu Content

Exports Rise 1% in Feb., Posting Trade Surplus of US$4.3 Bln

Written: 2025-03-01 12:48:51Updated: 2025-03-01 15:42:35

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports in February slightly rose compared to a year ago, marking a turnaround from an on-year decline the previous month that had ended a 15-month consecutive growth.

According to the trade ministry on Saturday, outbound shipments totaled 52-point-six billion U.S. dollars in February, up one percent from a year ago.

Auto exports jumped 17-point-eight percent on-year to six-point-one billion dollars, rebounding after four months of decline.

Imports also increased zero-point-two percent in February, reaching 48-point-three billion dollars.

The nation posted a trade surplus of four-point-three billion dollars, expanding by 450 million dollars from a year earlier.

The monthly trade balance has been in surplus for 19 consecutive months since June 2023. After slipping back into deficit in January, it returned to surplus in a month.

Trade minister Ahn Duk-geun noted that the competitiveness of the Korean industry's exports has been maintained despite the rising external uncertainties following the U.S. administration's recent announcements of its new trade measures.
