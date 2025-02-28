Menu Content

VOA: Ukraine's Envoy in S. Korea Says Open to Talks on Transfer of N. Korean POWs

Written: 2025-03-01 13:29:04Updated: 2025-03-01 13:49:24

Photo : KBS News

Ukraine's top diplomat in South Korea said his country is open to talks with Seoul on transferring North Korean prisoners of war(POWs) held by the Ukrainian military to the South.

In an interview with Voice of America(VOA) on Friday, Ukrainian Ambassador in Seoul Dmytro Ponomarenko called to adhere to obligations as a responsible member of the international community over the treatment of POWs in accordance with the Geneva Convention.

The envoy said Ukraine shares the principle that no individual should be forcibly repatriated to a place where they could face persecution.

He said given the potential threat to the life and freedom of North Korean servicemen in the event of repatriation to their home country, if they refuse to return, Kyiv is open to dialogue with international partners on the matter, particularly with Seoul.
 
Ponomarenko said any decision on repatriation will be made in compliance with the international law, individual rights, and through dialogue between the parties concerned.
