Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has become the third country outside the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO), after Japan and Australia, to join the NATO Science and Technology Organization.According to Seoul's defense ministry on Saturday, through the membership, South Korea is expected to participate in the organization's board at the same level as NATO member states, and engage in joint research and development.The science and technology group serves as a platform for cooperation in cutting-edge science and technology among NATO members as it seeks active cooperation in the area with partnering countries, including South Korea.The ministry anticipates the partnership to set the foundation for multilateral cooperation in defense technologies with European countries and to help further advance cooperation with NATO.