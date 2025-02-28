Menu Content

Rallies For, Against Pres. Yoon's Impeachment Held in Seoul

Written: 2025-03-01 14:21:41Updated: 2025-03-01 14:48:31

Photo : YONHAP News

Rallies for and against the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol began in different parts of Seoul on Saturday, prompting the police to dispatch thousands of riot police and traffic officers on site.

A rally in support of Yoon's impeachment started at 2 p.m. in Seoul's Jongno District, while a similar event, led by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and four minor parties, was scheduled at the same venue from 3:30 p.m.

A march calling for the president's ouster was expected to begin at 5 p.m. 

A rally against the impeachment began in the Yeouido area at 1 p.m., and another rally opposing the impeachment started at the same time in the Gwanghwamun area.

While organizers of the three pro-impeachment events reported participation by 100-thousand, ten-thousand, and three-thousand people, those for the anti-impeachment rallies reported 100-thousand people each.

Last Tuesday, the Constitutional Court wrapped up its final hearing in President Yoon’s impeachment trial in connection with the martial law incident. The court is expected to announce its decision as early as mid-March.
