Photo : YONHAP News

A ceremony was held on Saturday to commemorate the 106th anniversary of the March First Independence Movement.Some one-thousand-200 people, including families of independence patriots, politicians, government officials, foreign diplomatic corps, and civic groups, attended the event in Seoul.Heritage of Korean Independence(HKI) Chair Lee Jong-chan read out the 1919 Declaration of Independence, and figure skater Cha Jun-hwan, gold medalist at the recent Asian Games, along with descendants of independence fighters, gave three cheers to remember the spirit of the movement.Aside from the state ceremony hosted by the interior ministry, the ministries of culture and veterans affairs each held their own commemorative event.Some 120-thousand people were expected to attend commemorative events organized by local governments across the nation.