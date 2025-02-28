Menu Content

Korean
English

Science

Rain, Snow, Strong Winds Forecast for Sunday

Written: 2025-03-02 11:50:13Updated: 2025-03-02 12:48:56

Rain, Snow, Strong Winds Forecast for Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

Rain or snow is forecasted for the nation on Sunday.

Rain is expected to turn into snow in the mountain areas of Gangwon Province, the central region, North Chungcheong and the northern parts of North Gyeongsang Province.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, up to 80 millimeters of rain is expected in North Jeolla, South Chungcheong and Jeju Island until Monday, with 60 millimeters forecasted for other parts of the nation.

Heavy snow is forecasted for inland areas and the eastern parts of the nation, with more than 70 centimeters of snow expected in the mountain areas of Gangwon Province until Monday.

Seoul and Incheon are expected to receive up to ten centimeters of snow.

Afternoon highs are expected to range from eight to 18 degrees Celsius, similar to or slightly lower than Saturday, with 12 degrees forecasted for Seoul.

Strong winds are also expected across the nation starting in the afternoon, with winds reaching 20 meters per second forecasted for Jeju Island and the western coastal areas by night.
