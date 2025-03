Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties joined massive rallies for or against President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment in Seoul on Saturday.Yoon's supporters, arriving from all parts of the nation, held rallies in the Yeouido and Gwanghwamun areas at 1 p.m., opposing the impeachment.Police unofficially estimated that up to 120-thousand people participated in the rallies, joined by 37 lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party.A rally in support of Yoon's impeachment was held near Anguk Station, while a similar event led by the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) and four minor parties took place at the same venue from 3:30 p.m.DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung and around 130 DP lawmakers participated in the gathering, along with the leaders of other minor parties.According to a police estimate, around 21-thousand people gathered for the rally, while the opposition parties estimated the number at 100-thousand.