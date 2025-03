Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's household loans increased at the fastest pace in four years this February.According to the financial industry on Sunday, outstanding household credit extended by all financial institutions rose by around five trillion won from the previous month as of February 27.The final figure may change if data for the last day of the month is included.It marks the largest growth in four years since February 2021, when it jumped by nine-point-seven trillion won from the previous month.Loans from the country's five major commercial banks, including KB Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank and Hana Bank, jumped by more than three trillion won last month.The government is closely monitoring the market as household loans are soaring amid a rising property market in affluent districts of southern Seoul following the lifting of the land transaction permit regulations in these areas.