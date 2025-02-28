Realmeter: 55.1% Call for Power Shift; 39% Prefer Status Quo

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll suggests that more than 55 percent of the country wants a power transition with the next presidential election.In a survey of one-thousand-506 adults nationwide conducted by Realmeter from Wednesday to Friday, 55-point-one percent of the respondents said they want a candidate from the opposition bloc to win the next presidential race.A total of 39 percent said they would prefer the People Power Party to remain the ruling party.The percentage of respondents supporting a power transition increased by six-point-one percentage points from the previous survey, while there was a six-point-three percentage point drop in the proportion of people wanting to maintain the status quo.The gap widened to 16-point-one percentage points, well outside the margin of error.The main opposition Democratic Party was ahead of the People Power Party in approval ratings with 44-point-two percent, while the ruling party posted an approval rating of 37-point-six percent.Since the previous week’s survey, the opposition party’s approval rating rose three-point-one percentage points, while the ruling party’s fell five-point-one percentage points.The survey commissioned by the Energy Economic Newspaper had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.