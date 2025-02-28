Realmeter: 55.1% Call for Power Shift; 39% Prefer Status Quo

A new poll suggests that more than 55 percent of the country wants a power transition with the next presidential election.
In a survey of one-thousand-506 adults nationwide conducted by Realmeter from Wednesday to Friday, 55-point-one percent of the respondents said they want a candidate from the opposition bloc to win the next presidential race.
A total of 39 percent said they would prefer the People Power Party to remain the ruling party.
The percentage of respondents supporting a power transition increased by six-point-one percentage points from the previous survey, while there was a six-point-three percentage point drop in the proportion of people wanting to maintain the status quo.
The gap widened to 16-point-one percentage points, well outside the margin of error.
The main opposition Democratic Party was ahead of the People Power Party in approval ratings with 44-point-two percent, while the ruling party posted an approval rating of 37-point-six percent.
Since the previous week’s survey, the opposition party’s approval rating rose three-point-one percentage points, while the ruling party’s fell five-point-one percentage points.
The survey commissioned by the Energy Economic Newspaper had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.