Opposition Likely to Boycott Consultative Body until Choi Appoints Justice

Photo : YONHAP News

The deputy floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party said his party is likely to boycott the three-way consultative body involving the government and rival political camps until acting President Choi Sang-mok appoints the Constitutional Court’s ninth justice.Appearing on a local radio show Monday, Rep. Park Sung-joon made the remarks when asked about the issue.Park said the purpose of the consultative body is to set goals for state administration and to improve quality of life for the people, but that Choi has chosen a path completely at odds with those goals.The deputy floor leader said his party has issued a stern warning about Choi not doing his job as acting president, but instead assisting in an insurrection by withholding the appointment of justice Ma Eun-hyuk.On Friday, the opposition party decided not to attend what would have been the consultative body’s second meeting, criticizing the acting president for continuing to withhold Ma’s appointment despite the Constitutional Court’s ruling that his failure to appoint Ma was unconstitutional.