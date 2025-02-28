US Aircraft Carrier Enters S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. aircraft carrier the USS Carl Vinson arrived in South Korea on Sunday.According to the South Korean Navy on Sunday, the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group 1 entered the naval base in the southern port city of Busan in the afternoon.The nuclear-powered USS Carl Vinson was accompanied by the guided missile cruiser the USS Princeton and the Aegis-equipped destroyer the USS Sterett.It marks the first visit to South Korea by a U.S. carrier group since the launch of the new Trump administration in January.Previously, the USS Theodore Roosevelt strike group arrived in the country in June last year for a three-way exercise involving Japan.The Navy described the visit by the aircraft carrier as part of the U.S. efforts to implement its commitment to ironclad extended deterrence, which it recently reaffirmed, and to display the robust South Korea-U.S. combined defense posture against threats from North Korea.The navies of South Korea and the U.S. plan to conduct various exchange and cooperation activities during the carrier group’s stay in Busan.