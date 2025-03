Photo : KBS

Heavy snow advisories that had been issued for the east coast and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province have all been lifted as of 10:30 a.m. Monday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, Hyangno Peak has received 50 centimeters of snow since Sunday, while Misiryeong has witnessed some 44 centimeters, and the town of Gangseong within Goseong County has seen nearly 21 centimeters.Some 40 car accidents were reported in the area, but no collapsed structures or other major incidents.The weather agency forecast ten to 20 centimeters for the province’s east coast and its mountainous areas on Monday, adding that some areas might see more than 30 centimeters of snow.The agency said those areas can expect ten to 20 centimeters of additional snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, with some locations likely to see up to 40 centimeters.