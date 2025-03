Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey suggests that social discord in South Korea reached its highest point in six years in 2024.According to the survey on social integration for 2024, conducted by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs between June and September and released Monday, the three-thousand adult respondents assessed the level of social discord at an average of three-point-04 on a scale from one to four.The figure is the highest since the social discord evaluation was added to the social integration survey in 2018.The survey found that discord between conservatives and progressives was the most serious kind.The Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs has been conducting the survey on social integration annually since 2014.