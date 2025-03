Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party has again urged acting President Choi Sang-mok not to appoint Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk.The party’s interim chief, Kwon Young-se, said on Facebook on Monday that Choi must refuse to appoint Ma for the sake of the nation’s future.Addressing comments from some in the main opposition Democratic Party suggesting that Choi may face impeachment if he fails to appoint Ma, Kwon said the acting president must not be intimidated by the opposition party’s threats.Kwon stressed that the political chaos that the nation is already seeing due to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial must not be allowed to worsen with what he called the unreasonable appointment of Ma.The party’s deputy floor spokesperson, Park Soo-min, said in a statement that Ma’s appointment will bring about more confusion, saying that must be stopped and that the national division must be addressed.