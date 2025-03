Photo : YONHAP News

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho’s latest sci-fi film, “Mickey 17,” has attracted nearly one million moviegoers since its release on Friday.According to the Korean Film Council’s box office statistics, “Mickey 17” topped the domestic box office for the third straight day Sunday, with 980-thousand viewers since it opened.Given that the ticket reservation rate remains well over 50 percent, viewer numbers are expected to surpass one million on Monday.“Mickey 17,” starring English actor Robert Pattinson, also made headlines for its record-high production cost of 118 million U.S. dollars for a film by a South Korean director.The film, distributed by Warner Bros., is about Mickey Barnes, played by Pattinson, who signs up to be an “expendable,” a disposable clone worker, on a distant human colony.