Trump: New Tariffs on Agricultural Products to Begin April 2

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said new tariffs on agricultural products will take effect next month and reaffirmed his intent to impose new tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting Tuesday.In a social media post on Monday, Trump told American farmers to get ready to start producing more items to be sold in the United States, saying tariffs on imported agricultural products will take effect April 2.The U.S. president also told reporters on Monday at the White House that there was “no room” left for a deal with Mexico or Canada, when asked if the countries could agree to put off fresh duties as they did a month ago.Trump, who agreed to a one-month delay in February, said the tariffs of 25 percent on Canadian and Mexican imports are “all set” and will go into effect Tuesday.He also confirmed that reciprocal tariffs will take effect April 2 to match duties imposed by the country’s trading partners.The White House later said Trump signed an order to increase an existing ten percent tariff on China to 20 percent, and that the change will take effect Tuesday.