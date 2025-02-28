Ex-President Park Calls for Unity within Ruling Party

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Park Geun-hye has called on the ruling People Power Party to unite for the future of the nation and expressed sympathy with detained President Yoon Suk Yeol.According to party spokesperson Shin Dong-uk, Park made the comments Monday during a meeting with interim party leader Kwon Young-se and floor leader Kweon Seong-dong.The party leaders visited Park at her residence in Daegu ahead of the Constitutional Court’s ruling on Yoon’s impeachment.During the hourlong meeting, the former president reportedly said she felt heavyhearted about Yoon facing the situation while in custody.Park reportedly said the country is in a very difficult situation and urged the ruling party to take full responsibility for the public’s well-being and fulfill its responsibilities, despite challenges from the opposition-controlled political landscape.She stressed party unity, saying excessive independent action by party leaders based on their personal convictions will not overcome the crisis.