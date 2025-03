Photo : YONHAP News

For the first time in two months, the nation experienced a decrease in industrial output, consumption and investment all at once in January.According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the index for the nation’s overall industrial production came to 111-point-two in January, down two-point-seven percent from a month earlier.It marks the largest fall since February 2020, when the index slipped two-point-nine percent on-month amid the initial outbreak of COVID-19.Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, fell zero-point-six percent in January from a month earlier, while facility investment plunged 14-point-two percent in the largest fall since October 2020.The composite coincident indicator, which measures the current phase of the business cycle, experienced a zero-point-four-point on-month drop.The composite leading indicator, which projects the outlook for the business cycle, showed a zero-point-three-point drop.