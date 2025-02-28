N. Korea Slams US for Sending Aircraft Carrier to Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has criticized the United States for “provocations” after a U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea for a visit.In a statement carried by the North’s state Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday, Kim Yo-jong accused the U.S. of consistently engaging in provocations toward North Korea, disregarding safety concerns and worsening the situation.The criticism comes two days after the U.S. aircraft carrier the USS Carl Vinson arrived in Busan, South Korea’s southern port city.Kim Yo-jong said the U.S. has been deploying its strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula on a constant basis.She added that the hostile policy the U.S. is pursuing toward the North offers sufficient justification for the North to indefinitely bolster its nuclear war deterrent.She then warned that North Korea plans to carefully examine its options for strategic responses to security threats from its enemies.