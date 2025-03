Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Navy said Tuesday that it will join a U.S.-led multinational exercise in waters off Guam, which will run through next Friday.The Sea Dragon exercise has been held annually since 2014 under the auspices of the U.S. 7th Fleet Command to enhance the joint air anti-submarine warfare capabilities of maritime patrol aircraft.South Korea has participated in this exercise since 2020.The Navy will deploy some 40 personnel and a P-3 maritime patrol aircraft for the annual exercise, which will also involve India, Australia and Japan.The participating forces will master anti-submarine tactics through training in joint maritime patrol operational procedures and simulated anti-submarine target tracking.