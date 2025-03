Photo : YONHAP News

One of the two North Korean soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces in January has reportedly expressed a desire to defect to South Korea.Rep. Yu Yong-weon from the ruling People Power Party, who interviewed the soldiers in Ukraine last week, said Tuesday in a press conference at the National Assembly that the North Korean, surnamed Ri, said he really wanted to go to South Korea.The lawmaker made the remarks while disclosing photos and playing a clip from an audio file from the interview with the two North Koreans, which took place February 25 in Ukraine and lasted for about 70 minutes.Ri, who had a gunshot wound to his jaw, reportedly asked the lawmaker if he could receive surgery if he went to South Korea and if he could have a house and start a family there.The other North Korean prisoner, surnamed Paek, reportedly said he was thinking about defecting but needed to think about it some more.