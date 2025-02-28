S. Korea, Thailand to Hold Fourth Round of Talks for Economic Partnership Agreement

South Korea and Thailand will hold the fourth round of negotiations for a bilateral economic partnership agreement(EPA) this week.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy reported Tuesday that the two sides will hold negotiations in Seoul from Tuesday to Friday.
Led by Roh Keon-ki, the deputy minister in charge of free trade agreement negotiations, the South Korean delegation will hold talks with a Thai delegation headed by Chotima Iemsawasdikul, director-general of the Department of Trade Negotiations.
Thailand sent a delegation of about 50 officials from the commerce, foreign affairs, finance, agriculture and environment departments.
The talks will cover all 17 sectors, including goods, services, procurement and economic cooperation.
An EPA is a trade agreement that includes the market-opening elements of a free trade agreement, such as the elimination of tariffs, but focuses more on establishing a mutually beneficial trade network.