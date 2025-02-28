S. Korea, Thailand to Hold Fourth Round of Talks for Economic Partnership Agreement

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and Thailand will hold the fourth round of negotiations for a bilateral economic partnership agreement(EPA) this week.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy reported Tuesday that the two sides will hold negotiations in Seoul from Tuesday to Friday.Led by Roh Keon-ki, the deputy minister in charge of free trade agreement negotiations, the South Korean delegation will hold talks with a Thai delegation headed by Chotima Iemsawasdikul, director-general of the Department of Trade Negotiations.Thailand sent a delegation of about 50 officials from the commerce, foreign affairs, finance, agriculture and environment departments.The talks will cover all 17 sectors, including goods, services, procurement and economic cooperation.An EPA is a trade agreement that includes the market-opening elements of a free trade agreement, such as the elimination of tariffs, but focuses more on establishing a mutually beneficial trade network.