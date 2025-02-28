Acting President Calls for Bipartisan Cooperation, Unity to Overcome Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has urged bipartisan cooperation to resolve pending issues, calling for the resumption of activities by the three-way consultative body involving the government and rival political camps.The acting president spoke Tuesday during a Cabinet meeting, saying the nation faces numerous issues such as the need to reform the pension system and provide tax support for small businesses, and that the government and the National Assembly must urgently seek solutions.Choi said that amid unprecedented political uncertainties and the U.S. tariff war, a breakthrough is necessary to ensure the public good and the future of the nation, adding that the consultative body could pave the way for national unity.The acting president also reiterated the need for unity to overcome the crisis, saying the United States’ protectionism and its America First policy are causing turmoil in international relations.Choi stressed that unity is the key to South Korea’s survival and prosperity, saying the nation must face the reality that relying solely on the goodwill of major powers and allies will not fully protect its national security, its industries or its technologies.