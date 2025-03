Photo : YONHAP News

The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) says there are signs that the uranium enrichment plants at Yongbyon and Kangson, near Pyongyang, continue to operate.IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi revealed the assessment Monday in an introductory statement during a meeting of the agency’s board of governors in Vienna, saying there are indications that the light water reactor at Yongbyon continues to operate.He added that adjacent to the reactor, additions to the support infrastructure have been spotted.Grossi said the agency has observed that the five-megawatt electric reactor at Yongbyon resumed operation in mid-October of last year after a shutdown period of around 60 days.The IAEA chief also said “there were no indications of significant changes at the Nuclear Test Site at Punggye-ri, which remains prepared to support a nuclear test.”