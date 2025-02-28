Menu Content

Written: 2025-03-04 13:59:52Updated: 2025-03-04 14:28:42

Acting President Yet to Decide on Appointment of Justice Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has yet to reach a decision on the appointment of Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk. 

During a gathering held prior to a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Choi was briefed on an analysis and legal review of the Constitutional Court’s ruling that his decision not to appoint Ma was unconstitutional.

He also sought the opinions of Cabinet members on the matter, but did not reach a decision. 

In the Cabinet meeting that followed the gathering, Choi made no mention of Ma’s appointment and instead stressed the need for national unity to overcome the crisis, repeating statements he made on March 1 for Independence Movement Day. 

Choi also called for the three-way consultative body involving the government and rival political camps to resume its meetings and address pending issues, including pension reform. 

The acting president is expected to mull whether to appoint Ma while keeping a close eye on the outcome of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo’s impeachment trial.
