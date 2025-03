Photo : YONHAP News

Industry minister Ahn Duk-geun is said to have made a substantial proposal to the U.S. to strengthen cooperation in shipbuilding.According to the ministry on Monday, during his visit to Washington last week, Ahn proposed prioritizing U.S. orders for the production and delivery of South Korean warships, tankers and icebreakers if the U.S. places bulk orders for such ships.The U.S. is said to have given a positive response to the proposal.Ahn held a series of meetings with senior trade and energy officials during his trip to Washington between last Wednesday and Friday.Those officials included Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.The industry ministry plans to announce the results of Ahn’s U.S. trip at a news conference Tuesday.