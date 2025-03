Photo : YONHAP News

Cabinet members agreed unanimously that the appointment of Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk requires further consideration.In an exclusive interview with KBS, a government official said the agreement was reached Tuesday during a closed-door gathering held prior to a Cabinet meeting chaired by acting President Choi Sang-mok.According to the official, the Cabinet members recommended that Choi refrain from making a hasty decision on Ma’s appointment.Some said Choi should take into consideration the possibility of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo being reinstated, since the verdict of Han’s impeachment trial is imminent.As a result, Choi is likely to further delay the appointment of Ma as the Constitutional Court’s ninth justice.