China says it will slap retaliatory tariffs of between ten and 15 percent on U.S. agricultural products starting next week, after the U.S. doubled the rate of its tariffs on Chinese imports to 20 percent.The Customs Tariff Commission of China’s State Council announced in a notice on Tuesday that China will raise its tariffs to 15 percent for U.S. chicken, wheat, corn and raw cotton; and to ten percent for American soybeans, pork, beef, marine products, fruits, vegetables and dairy products.The new tariffs will take effect Monday.Also on Tuesday, China’s commerce ministry added ten American defense firms to its so-called unreliable entity list, including aircraft spares firm S3 AeroDefense.The ministry also decided to add 15 American defense companies, including naval architecture firm Gibbs and Cox, to its export control list.