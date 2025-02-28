Gov't to Swiftly Form Working-Level Consultative Body with US on Trump's Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

The government announced plans to swiftly form a working-level consultative body at the director-general level with the United States for discussion on the Donald Trump administration's tariff policy.Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun, who visited Washington last week, requested that South Korean firms be exempt from the 25-percent tariffs imposed on all steel and aluminum imports, as well as reciprocal tariffs set to be announced next month.While U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, to whom the request was made, did not give a detailed response, Ahn said on Tuesday that Seoul intends to continue talks through new consultative bodies by each phase and issue.The minister said he had highlighted South Korea's continued investments in America's energy, shipbuilding and cutting-edge industries in a bid to offset the tariff pressure, in particular, a potential expansion of U.S. liquefied natural gas imports.Ahn proposed South Korean shipbuilders giving priority to packaged production orders for warships, tankers and icebreakers from the U.S., to which Washington expressed gratitude.The minister said Seoul will conduct a review of the country's possible participation in the Alaska LNG project sought after by the U.S.