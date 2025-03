Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's election watchdog issued a public apology regarding irregularities in its hiring of the children of high-level officials found during a state inspection.In a press release on Tuesday, the National Election Commission(NEC) said although it is exempt from inspection by the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) in accordance with a Constitutional Court ruling, such exemption does not apply to inspections by other entities like parliament.The NEC said it intends to actively participate if the National Assembly were to begin discussion on measures such as inspecting the watchdog.The NEC pledged to put in all-out efforts to eradicate irregularities, including the formation of a temporary committee led by figures from the outside.The watchdog also promised prompt and stern action against 32 of its current and former employees found to be involved in the hiring irregularities.