Military Suspends 3 More Officials from Duty over Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The military has suspended from duty three additional officials who have been indicted for their alleged involvement in the December 3 martial law incident.Those suspended Tuesday were Maj. Gen. Park Heon-su, head of the defense ministry’s criminal investigation command; Brig. Gen. Lee Sang-hyun, commander of the First Airborne Special Forces Brigade; and Col. Kim Hyun-tae, chief of the 707th Special Mission Group.Park, Lee and Kim were indicted without pretrial detention last Friday on suspicion of playing roles in restricting access to parliament on the night of martial law in a bid to block the passage of a motion to revoke the decree, and in the operation of teams tasked to arrest politicians.Four officials, including Kim Dae-woo, head of the Defense Counterintelligence Command’s investigation unit, were previously suspended from duty over the same allegations.The ministry plans to review additional disciplinary measures for all seven suspended officials, such as release from assignment or forced leave of absence, in line with the related law and regulations.