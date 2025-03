Photo : KBS

KBS has pledged to reduce its workforce by around one-thousand as part of its efforts to enhance management efficiency.At a ceremony marking the 52nd anniversary of the founding of the public broadcaster on Tuesday, KBS President and CEO Park Jang-beom announced plans to reduce the current workforce of five-thousand-248 by 20 percent.The reduction is aimed at addressing an excess of high-level employees.The broadcaster also plans to operate a future growth committee to seek fresh sources of profit and ways to eliminate budget-wasting factors.Designating the year 2025 as the inaugural year of artificial intelligence(AI) broadcasting, Park announced that the nation's first generative AI animation program will air on May 5, or Children's Day.