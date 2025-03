Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy snowfall alerts were reissued for the eastern part of Gangwon Province, where a deluge of snow has been reported for the past two days.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), heavy snowfall warnings were issued in the province's mountainous regions, and advisories in six cities and counties along the eastern coast.Fifteen-point-eight centimeters were observed on Tuesday in Samcheok's Dogye area, 14-point-four centimeters in Daegwallyeong, and 13-point-eight centimeters in Gangneung's Seongsan area.Up to over 25 centimeters of additional snow are forecast for the region through Wednesday.