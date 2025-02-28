Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Rival Parties to Convene Tripartite Consultation on State Affairs without Acting Pres. Choi

Written: 2025-03-04 19:59:04Updated: 2025-03-04 19:59:38

Rival Parties to Convene Tripartite Consultation on State Affairs without Acting Pres. Choi

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties agreed to convene the tripartite consultative body on state affairs for talks on improving public livelihoods, but without the participation of the acting president.

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chief deputy floor leader Park Sung-joon said on Tuesday that the two sides' floor leaders and policy chiefs will meet from 4 p.m. Thursday.

The decision was made at a meeting of National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and the floor leaders of the ruling People Power Party and the DP. 

While the three-way dialogue also involves acting President Choi Sang-mok as a representative of the government, the DP pushed to exclude Choi in protest of his decision to delay the appointment of Constitutional Court justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk.

The DP chief deputy accused the acting president of neglecting the Constitution by refusing to accept the court's ruling that his decision not to appoint Ma was unconstitutional.

PPP chief deputy floor leader Park Hyeung-soo, meanwhile, said the parties agreed to hold a plenary session either on March 13, 20, or 27, but that it could also not be held at all in the absence of an agenda.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >