Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s gross national income(GNI) per capita increased by about one percent from a year earlier to around 36-thousand-600 U.S. dollars in 2024.According to the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, the country’s per capita GNI reached 36-thousand-624 dollars last year, up one-point-two percent from a year earlier.The figure, which peaked at 37-thousand-898 dollars in 2021, stayed in the range of 36-thousand dollars in 2023 and 2024.In terms of the South Korean won, the GNI climbed five-point-seven percent year-on-year to a record high of 49-point-95 million won amid the strong dollar and the weak won.The country’s gross domestic product(GDP) increased two percent last year, matching the central bank’s earlier estimate in January.The nominal GDP increased one-point-six percent on-year to one-point-868 trillion dollars.