S. Korea Provided No Humanitarian Aid to N. Korea Last Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s humanitarian aid for North Korea was completely cut off last year due to the North’s policy of refusing South Korean aid.According to the unification ministry on Wednesday, last year there was no humanitarian aid for the North either from the South Korean government or from private organizations.It marks the first time that South Korea provided no aid for the North since 1995, when it offered 150-thousand tons of rice after flooding brought on a severe food shortage.Seoul’s humanitarian aid for Pyongyang peaked in 2007 at 439-point-seven billion won, or about 302 million U.S. dollars, but the amount gradually decreased as North Korea intensified its nuclear and missile development activities.The last time South Korea provided aid to the North was in 2023, when it sent a total of 900 million won to support child nutrition projects.A unification ministry official said North Korea has recently refused most offers of assistance, with the exception of aid from UNICEF, and has shown even greater resistance to offers from South Korea.