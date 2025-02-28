Nominee for US Deputy Secretary of State Stresses Cooperation with Allies to Counter China’s Rise

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee for U.S. deputy secretary of state has stressed the need to work with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region to counter the rise of China.Christopher Landau made the remarks Tuesday during a Senate confirmation hearing, saying that over the last 30 years China has become the United States’ foremost strategic competitor, both economically and militarily.The nominee continued that there are countries in China’s neighborhood with an equally strong interest in countering China’s rise, mentioning South Korea and Japan.He also mentioned regional allies such as the ten members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the three other Quad countries: India, Japan and Australia.Landau highlighted close cooperation with allies in the Indo-Pacific region, including South Korea, as a way to stay ahead in the competition with China, saying his country’s ties with its European allies have become strained over the situation in Ukraine.