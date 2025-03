Photo : YONHAP News

The industry ministry and the defense procurement agency held a task force meeting Wednesday to discuss a project to develop advanced aircraft engines.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) said Wednesday that the task force held a meeting in central Seoul in the morning.The meeting was attended by officials from defense technology institutes and major engine firms, including Hanwha Aerospace and Doosan Enerbility.The aim of the project is to secure core technology for advanced engines for next-generation fighter jets and advanced unmanned aerial vehicles.The ministry plans to provide full support for the sector by establishing a graduate school to foster talent in the field and offering tax benefits to promote investment.DAPA plans to finalize the basic plan for the project and then take follow-up measures.