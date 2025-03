Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to welcome South Korea’s participation in a gas pipeline project in Alaska during his first joint address to Congress in his second term on Tuesday.According to excerpts of the speech released in advance by the White House, Trump is expected to say his administration is working on a gigantic natural gas pipeline in Alaska and that it will be among the largest in the world.He is expected to say that South Korea, Japan and other nations want to be partners in this project.Trump is set to say these countries will spend trillions of dollars and comment that it will truly be “spectacular.”As for the war in Ukraine, Trump is likely to announce that he will take historic measures this week to dramatically increase the domestic production of key minerals and rare earth elements in the United States.