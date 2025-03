Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that South Korea imposes higher tariffs on U.S. products than the other way around, even though the U.S. gives the country “so much help militarily and in so many other ways.”In a speech before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, Trump said South Korea’s average tariff is four times higher than what the U.S. charges on South Korean products.The comment came after he said many other nations charge the U.S. “tremendously higher tariffs” than what the U.S. charges them, calling the situation “very unfair.”He also said India charges the U.S. auto tariffs higher than 100 percent and that China’s average tariff on American products is twice what the U.S. charges China.It was unclear on what grounds Trump made the claim about South Korea.Since the adoption of a free trade agreement with the U.S., South Korea trades most products with the U.S. duty-free.