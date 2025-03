Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has decided to double the amount of support it provides to cover transportation fees for older adults who surrender their driver’s licenses.The city government announced on Wednesday that it will provide a transportation card charged with 200-thousand won, or around 137 U.S. dollars, to every citizen aged 70 or older who relinquishes a driver’s license.Existing transportation cards for that purpose are currently worth 100-thousand won, or a little over 68 dollars.The city said it decided to double the amount to encourage older people to stop driving amid growing concerns about accidents caused by aging drivers.The capital began the assistance program for older drivers who turn in their licenses in 2019.In the past six years, roughly 100-thousand seniors have received such cards from the city.